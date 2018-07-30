Mason Mitchell Motorsports to Cease Operations

2014 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards championship team Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) will cease operations effective immediately. The team captured the drivers and owners championship with the series in their first season of competition during the 2014 season. The team made 123 starts in the series with 32 different drivers during their five-year span racing with the circuit.

“I would like to thank all of our fans, sponsors, drivers, past and present employees for your support and hard work over the years,” Owner Mason Mitchell stated. “We accomplished a lot in one of the most well-known national touring series in the country. I appreciate all of the friendships over the last five years. This isn't a goodbye, more so a see you later.”

The team earned their first victory in just their tenth series start at the Chicagoland Speedway in 2014 with Mason Mitchell behind the wheel. The team earned seven victories in total, three with Mason Mitchell, two with Justin Haley, one with Austin Wayne Self and one victory with Gus Dean.

Along with capturing victories, the team earned six pole positions, the 2014 and 2015 S&S Volvo Laps Completed award, Fast Track Award in 2014, General Tire Superspeedway Challenge in 2014, and the R.E. Lightning Challenge in 2014.

MMM PR