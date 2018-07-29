Benjamin Scores Top-10 Finish in Debut with HRE

Kyle Benjamin’s return to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series (NKNPS) yielded a 10th-place finish at Iowa Speedway on Friday night in HRE’s No. 1 Yazaki, Hino Toyota Camry. Benjamin’s No. 1 team was highlighted by six students from Toyota Technical College campuses in Nagoya, Kobe, and Tokyo, Japan. The students prepared Benjamin's No. 1 Camry for his fifth start at "The Fastest Short Track on the Planet" thanks to two weeks' worth of instruction and training at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C.

While Benjamin qualified 10th, he took the green flag from sixth after two competitors were put to the tail of the field. Benjamin immediately advanced into the top five over the first 10 laps despite a loose condition. On the lap 16 restart, Benjamin began to fight a tight condition that only intensified until the lap 50 break. After chassis adjustments and a fuel stop under the caution, Benjamin restarted 14th and continued to battle a severely tight balance.