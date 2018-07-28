O'Ward Dominates Road Course Collecting Sixth Career Win

Starting today's race from pole, O'Ward crossed the finish line first after leading all 30 laps. The talented rookie collected his sixth win and delivers Andretti Autosport its tenth Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires victory of the season.



Extending his lead in the points championship, O'Ward's momentum shows no sign of slowing as the young driver has led 293 laps this season collecting eight poles and now ten podium finishes.

Today’s on-track success gives Andretti Autosport's Indy Lights program its 45th win. Since 2005, Andretti Autosport has earned two series titles (‘08/Matos and ’09/Hildebrand) and two Freedom 100 wins ('16/Stoneman and '18/Herta).

Andretti Autosport fields four full-time entries in Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, with O'Ward, Colton Herta (No. 98 Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing / Curb Mazda), Dalton Kellett (No. 28 K-LINE Insulators USA Mazda) and Ryan Norman (No. 48 Journey Mazda).