Kirkwood Wins Again in USF2000 as Pabst Extends Team Points Lead

The seas keep on parting for Kyle Kirkwood. Let nothing take away from his spectacular season in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda, but Kirkwood certainly has enjoyed – and/or earned – his share of good fortune, as evidenced again today at Mid-Ohio when pole-sitter Kaylen Frederick outbraked himself at Turn Two on the opening lap and gifted second-place qualifier Kirkwood the lead. Needless to say, the talented 19-year-old from Jupiter, Fla., took full advantage by romping away to his ninth win of the season – and eighth in succession – for Cape Motorsports.

Lucas Kohl, from Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil, salvaged second place for Pabst Racing for the second straight day, while Japanese-born Brazilian Igor Fraga fought his way past Pabst Racing’s Rasmus Lindh, from Sweden, at half-distance to complete the podium for Exclusive Autosport.

Once Frederick had lost another opportunity to claim a long overdue maiden victory, teammates Kohl and Lindh, from Sweden, exchanged places on the opening lap with Kohl, who started fourth, sneaking past Lindh to emerge in second position. Fraga tucked in behind, followed by Michael d’Orlando, from Hartsdale, N.Y., who once again displayed good speed for Team BENIK.

After an early caution to recover Oscar DeLuzuriaga’s Newman Wachs Racing car following a spin at the Carousel and then another to remove the stricken cars of Sabre Cook (Team BENIK) and Frederick – who had been attempting to fight his way back through the field – Kirkwood once again took off into the lead.

His eventual margin of victory was a comfortable 5.7167 seconds. The result earned winning car owners Dominic and Nicholas Cape their ninth PFC Award of the season in just 11 races.

Fraga made his move on Lindh on Lap 10, shortly after the restart, to secure his third podium of the year, although Lindh’s fourth-place finish was enough to maintain a one-point advantage over Fraga for second place in the championship with three races remaining. The result also enabled Pabst Racing to extend its Team Championship lead to nine points, 268-259, over Cape Motorsports.

Dakota Dickerson (ArmsUp Motorsports), from San Diego, made up four positions from 11th on the grid on the opening lap and then ran as high as fifth for much of the 20-lap race before being overtaken just two laps from the finish by Calvin Ming (Pabst Racing), from Georgetown, Guyana.

Dickerson was chased home by Colin Kaminsky (DEForce Racing), who earned the Tilton Hard Charger Award after fighting his way from 16th on the grid to seventh ahead of South African Julian Van der Watt (Team Pelfrey), Singapore’s Danial Frost (Exclusive Autosport) and Yuven Sundaramoorthy, 15, from Guilderland, N.Y., who continued to make strong progress during his maiden USF2000 weekend with Exclusive Autosport to complete the top 10.