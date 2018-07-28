2018 CARS Tour Throwback 276 Hickory Honorees Announced

The 2nd Annual CARS Response Energy Tour “Throwback 276” at Hickory Motor Speedway is taking shape with the announcement of the 2018 legends that will be honored on August 4th. NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison, brother Donnie Allison, 1987 NASCAR Dash Champion Hut Stricklin, two-time Busch Series champion Randy Lajoie, former NASCAR star Robert Pressley, and recently inducted NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday will all be in attendance to participate in the weekend’s festivities.

Fans will get to meet with these six legendary figures in the world of short track auto racing as part of the on track Fan Fest autograph session beginning 6pm. In addition, both Super Late Models and Late Model Stock divisions, will be on hand to do the same. Once the autograph session is complete, fans will be treated to stories from the past with the “Lookback with the Legends” sessions as the group reflects on the sports history with announcer Tony Stevens.

-Bobby Allison: 718 NASCAR Cup starts with 84 series wins, 43 Xfinity starts with 15 series wins. 1983 Winston Cup Champion. Three time (1978, 1982, 1988) Daytona 500 winner. 1980 IROC Series champion. Seven time Winston Cup Series Most Popular Driver award winner. 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and named one of NASCAR’s top 50 best all drivers of all time. Allison made 17 starts at Hickory Motor Speedway, winning twice (1972 Grand National East Hickory 276 and 1974

-Donnie Allison: 242 NASCAR Cup starts with 10 series wins, 20 Xfinity starts. 1967 Grand National Rookie of the Year. A member of the “Alabama Gang”, Allison possibly is most remembered for his involvement in a final-lap crash and a subsequent fist-fight with Cale Yarborough in the 1979 Daytona 500.

-Hut Stricklin: 328 NASCAR Cup starts, 54 Xfinity starts. 1987 NASCAR Dash Series Champion. Stricklin is considered the last member of the “Alabama Gang”. Donnie Allison is Stricklin’s father in law, and his son Taylor is a part time competitor on the CARS Super Late Model Tour over the past few seasons.

-Robert Pressley: 205 NASCAR Cup starts, 244 Xfinity Starts with 10 series wins, 69 NASCAR Trucks starts with 2 series wins. Former track champion at Greenville-Pickens Speedway and the now defunct New Asheville Speedway. Multi time Late Model winner at Hickory. Son of two time Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Bob Pressley.

-Randy Lajoie: 44 NASCAR Cup starts, 350 Xfinity Starts with 15 series wins, 1996 and 1997 Busch Series champion. 1985 Busch North Tour champion. Inducted to the New England Auto Racers Hall of Fame. Son, Corey LaJoie, currently competes in the NASCAR Cup series for Tri Star Motorsports.

-Ron Hornaday Jr.: 46 NASCAR Cup starts, 184 Xfinity Starts with 4 series wins, 360 NASCAR Truck Series starts with 51 series wins. Four time (1996, 1998, 2007, 2008) NASCAR Truck Series champion. Hornaday Jr’s 51 wins are the most all time in the Truck Series. Was voted 1997 and 2005 Truck Series Most Popular driver. Received the same award in the Xfinity Series in 2000. Was inducted to the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2018 class of inductees.

Tickets for the Throwback 276 weekend are now on sale at www.carsracingtour.com by clicking the advertisement banner located on the right side of the page. Tickets are $15 for Friday August 3rd and are available at the gate only. Saturday August 4th feature event tickets are $17 in advance or $25 at the gate. A special two day ticket can be purchased in advance for $30. The Throwback 276 Mega Pack which includes: FREE pit pass for both days, general admission tickets to both days, Throwback 276 hat, Throwback 276 shirt, and Throwback 276 spotters guide paint scheme poster is just $76 in advance only and limited to just the first 138 fans who purchase the package.

For additional information on the CARS Response Energy Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Response Energy Super Late Model Tour visitwww.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.