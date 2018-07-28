Formula E fans to drive Gen2 car in Real Racing 3

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship has today confirmed the extension and expansion of its existing partnership with EA and the award-winning mobile racing game Real Racing 3 - boasting over 400 million downloads and more than 1 million daily active users.

The continued collaboration will see the introduction of the next generation Formula E car for the very first time - offering fans and gamers the opportunity to put the Gen2 car to the test. Alongside the futuristic new-look model, Real Racing 3 is set to feature all 11 teams and liveries for next season - as well as the release of four city-centre tracks already on the ABB FIA Formula E Championship calendar.

The new tracks will also be available to unlock and act as a testing ground for bespoke in-game challenges distinctive to Formula E and the unique aspects of electric racing, including conserving energy to the finish-line without dropping down the order - as well as the more familiar head-to-head and elimination contests.

On top of the mobile offering, EA and Real Racing 3 - together with Turn 10 Studios - will continue to develop the software for the E-Race at every Formula E event.

The E-Race - a first of its kind in sport and leading the way in fan participation - brings gamers together with professional drivers using Playseat® simulators. Fans have the opportunity to post their best lap in the Gaming Arena inside the Allianz E-Village fan zone, with the top performers winning the chance to take on the Formula E drivers - broadcast on giant screens around the circuit and streamed live via the Real Racing 3 app on Real Racing TV.

Building on the championship values of accessibility and putting fans first, Real Racing 3 will also implement incentivised Formula E challenges with time trials and leaderboards - allowing gamers in select race locations to receive an invitation to attend a race and sit alongside the stars of the electric street racing series in the E-Race.

Ahead of the season climax in New York this weekend, Real Racing 3 will launch a global time trial running from July 13 - 21 - with gamers tackling the newly-extended Brooklyn Circuit in a bid to win a full-size replica helmet signed by a selection of Formula E drivers. More details will be revealed online and across official Formula E channels.

Ben Padley, Marketing and Brand Director at Formula E, said: “The expanded partnership and offering with EA and Real Racing 3 is another exciting opportunity for Formula E to bring fans inclusive racing content - putting the new-look Gen2 car in the hands of gamers for the very first time. The continued collaboration means fans of Formula E can access new cars and new tracks on mobile and tablet, with added incentives rewarding top performers. Fan participation is a key driver in everything that we do and our renewed partnership allows for the best discoverability and accessibility of the Formula E product. So long as you have a mobile device and the Real Racing 3 app, you can be in with a chance to challenge the professional drivers at the track. That’s what the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is all about - breaking down the barriers between drivers and the fans… a nd seeing who’ll come out on top!”

Luis Gigliotti, Firemonkeys General Manager, said: “The Real Racing franchise is excited to announce our continued support of electric mobility and racing with Formula E. We’ve enjoyed working together over the last three seasons, and bringing so many firsts to the racing world - innovating together every step of the way. We’re excited about the future and our relationship with Formula E as we continue to work together to bring the excitement of the sport and our game to millions of players around the world.”

To download Real Racing 3 on iOS - click here

here To download Real Racing 3 on Android - click