Entry Cap Raised to 1,400 for Tire Rack Solo Nationals

Many Sports Car Club of America® members and autocross enthusiasts found themselves out of luck after online registration for the 2018 Tire Rack SCCA® Solo® Nationals hit its participant cap of 1,350 entrants within a record-breaking 100 hours. But after much analysis and discussion, the SCCA has opted to raise the cap to 1,400 drivers -- not including Junior Kart class entries.

A portion of the current Solo Nationals waitlist should receive notification by Friday, July 20 that they are officially registered for the event taking place Sept. 3-7 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Howard Duncan, SCCA's Rally/Solo Senior Director, said as entry cancellations come in over the next several weeks, those remaining on the waitlist will receive open slots based upon their original registration date and time. Interested parties will be able to monitor waitlist status at the Solo Nationals event page

"The SCCA Solo Department and members of the Solo Events Board meticulously examined operational details and logistics required to execute a Solo Nationals with 1,400 participants," Duncan said. "Our primary goal was being sure we wouldn't compromise the event's quality and participant experience by raising the cap. After careful analysis, we are confident our primary goals can be achieved and more people can come have fun with SCCA at Tire Rack Solo Nationals."

"I'm convinced our Solo Nationals team can manage the increased entry, but it will still take everyone's help to make sure things run smoothly," Duncan added. "Drivers will need to be on grid and get to the start line on time. Participants must also arrive promptly for work assignments. We'll need to keep things moving, but the Solo community is known for being very helpful. Everyone does their part and this Club will pull off the biggest and best Tire Rack Solo Nationals in history."

With the cap raised, the cost to register up to Aug. 13 remains $190 per entry, and just $85 for Junior Kart classes. After the August deadline, the registration cost increases to $300. August 22 is the last day to register online or receive a refund on a registration made before August 13.

While Paddock Group Registration has already closed, participants can join existing paddock groups during registration until July 23. Registration for individual paddock spaces opens August 1.

Mike Cobb, SCCA's President/CEO who hopes to join in this year's Solo Nationals, said, "we set a participation record in 2017 at the Tire Rack Solo Nationals with 1,317 entries. The fact that we need to increase the cap for the 2018 event confirms the growth and popularity of SCCA Solo throughout the country. This will be one of the largest competitive motorsport events in the world based on the actual number of participants, and I think it's something every member in the SCCA can be proud."

Along with registering to participate in the event, it is also time to sign up online for Solo Nationals contingency programs . Many opportunities require pre-registration with SCCA and/or with sponsoring companies. It is the responsibility of each competitor to make sure they are in compliance with each program for which they would like to enroll -- including registration, product use, and decal placement. Once competitors have reviewed requirements for specific contingencies, registration for the various programs can be found at a special MotorSportReg.com webpage . Competitors may add or subtract contingency programs up to Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Late changes can be made upon arrival at the Solo Nationals venue.

To learn more about Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals, visit the 2018 Tire Rack Solo Nationals Championship page at SCCA.com. To learn more about Solo Nationals contingencies, visit https://www.scca.com/pages/solo-contingency