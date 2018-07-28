IMSA Statement On Passing Of Champion Racing Team Owner Dave Maraj

Dave Maraj, a five-time American Le Mans Series championship-winning team owner and owner of Champion Motors in Pompano Beach, Florida, died Saturday, July 21 in a boating accident.
 
The following is a statement from IMSA President Scott Atherton:
 
“All of us at IMSA are shocked and saddened by the news of Dave Maraj’s passing. As a team owner in the American Le Mans Series, Dave and his Champion Racing organization were the epitome of professionalism and excellence, as their five series championships and 24 Hours of Le Mans victory will attest. Dave was a tremendous competitor and a great friend to all in the paddock throughout his time in our sport. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dave’s family and friends and to all of his associates at Champion Motors.”
