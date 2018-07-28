TDS Racing finishes its European tour 3rd on the overall ELMS classification

Third and last ELMS race for the TDS Racing French driver line-up made of Loïc Duval, François Perrodo and Matthieu Vaxivière. Entered for the season in the WEC championship, they entered three ELMS races this season to get some additional driving. Next stop Silverstone 6 Hours. The car will then go overseas, and therefore will not compete in other ELMS races this year.

François Perrodo started the ELMS 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring from the 3rd row and drove 29 laps of the shortest track of the season (4.318km). Because of a small mistake, he ended in a gravel bed on turn 4, where he lost some ten places in the overall classification. Loïc took over under cloudy skies, but was not troubled by weather conditions during his 38 laps where he did all he could to get the car back to P8, before handing the wheel to François, for another 25 lap stint. After Lap 91, Matthieu took over to bring the car to the chequered flag dealing with some rain and numerous yellow flags and FCYs. #33 Oreca 07 LMP2 finished 10th at the Red Bull Ring and took the points of 9th place after the disqualification of #29 Duqueine Engineering Oreca07. Next stop: the World Endurance Championship for the WEC 6 Hours of Silverstone.

FP1 – 51 Tours - P3 - 1’20’’091

FP2 – 40 Tours – P6 – 1’21’’000 (Rain)

Qualification – P6 – 1’19’’743 (Loïc Duval)

Course – P9