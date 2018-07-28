57th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets for the 57th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA on Jan. 26-27, the most prestigious sports car race in North America and the season-opening event to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, went on sale Tuesday, July 24 at 9 a.m. ET.

A world-class field of drivers in exotic sports cars will battle the twists and turns of the famed Daytona International Speedway 3.56-mile road course in a grueling test of man and machine. In addition, IMSA, the sanctioning body of the Rolex 24, will be kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration during the 2019 edition of the Rolex 24.

Those wishing to attend the Rolex 24 in person will have a number of different options to select from and should make their plans early to secure the best pricing and experience:

· Four-day tickets, which include frontstretch general admission seating and infield access, UNOH Fanzone and access to the garage, are available for $110.

· Two-day infield, frontstretch general admission seating tickets start at $60 and two-day garage access is $45.

· Hospitality and premium seat packages include the Rolex 24 Lounge, Champion’s Club, SPEED Insider Package, Grassroots Motorsports Package and the Cafe 24 Breakfast Garage.

· GEICO Park West camping and car parking (outside Speedway)

· Children 12 and under are free in general admission seating areas and the UNOH Fanzone.

· Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com

In addition to viewing the racing on the track, fans will find plenty to do around the facility with activities such as the massive driver autograph session, the Daytona 5K run/walk, wine and cheese tasting, manufacturer displays, carnival rides and the fireworks show.

Last year’s Rolex 24 was highlighted by the Daytona debut of two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso and the return of legendary car owner Roger Penske to sports car racing. Drivers Christian Fittipaldi, Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque, in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi, set race records for total laps (808) and distance (2,876.48 miles) on their way to winning the Rolex 24.

