Important Registration Dates for 2018 Runoffs at Sonoma Raceway

With each passing day, the 2018 SCCA® National Championship Runoffs® at Sonoma Raceway get a little bit closer. And as such, it's time for racers and workers to be aware of key dates approaching for the event taking place Oct. 16-21 just north of San Francisco, California.

For competitors, Aug. 1 is the first important date to mark on calendars as that is when Garage Lottery registration begins at 10 a.m. Central Time. Lottery entry cost is $1,050 -- the equivalent of a Runoffs entry. Drivers need NOT have fulfilled Runoffs eligibility requirements to register at that time, and Garage Lottery registration will be open until Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. Central Time. At that point, names will be drawn randomly to award garage space and create the ordered waitlist. Those receiving garage spaces will be notified by Wednesday, Aug. 22 and charged the balance of the garage space fee (pricing available here ). All registrants will receive a credit of $1,050 to their MotorsportReg.com account to be applied to a 2018 Runoffs entry.

Also beginning Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Central Time is the online request process for Prep Shop and Multi-Car Team spaces . The online request form is for Prep Shops and Multi-Car Teams needing paddock spaces 60 feet or larger who meet the minimum requirements for the plots. All drivers who intend to paddock with a team must be registered for the Runoffs and list the Multi-Car Team in their event entry before a paddock space will be assigned. Spots will be assigned in a way that maximizes the area with some consideration given to the order in which requests are submitted. This process is only for space requests, not reservations, and will be open online until Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. Central Time is when online registration opens for drivers and workers through MotorsportReg.com. Prior to registration opening, competitors are advised to log into their MotorsportReg account to make sure SCCA member numbers, license expiration date and vehicle profile information are all up-to-date in the system. This will save time and reduce frustration during the actual registration process. Competitors will be able to sign up for Test Days, taking place Oct.13-15, during event registration. Competitors will also be asked for their paddock intention (Single-Car space, Prep Shop, Multi-Car Team or Manufacturer if offered). While there will not be manufacturer tents this year, there will be designated space for Honda, Mazda, Nissan and Toyota drivers. Space will be limited, but attempts will be made to accommodate as many requests as possible. Those who plan to paddock with a Prep Shop or Multi-Car Team should be sure to list the team name during registration.

Free tent camping is being offered for participants at Sonoma Raceway. Those who intend to camp using a tent, be sure to check the box in the registration form stating such. And as has been the case the last several years, participants may camp within their paddock space at no additional charge. RV reservations outside of paddock spaces, which are being handled by Sonoma Raceway , will open Aug. 8 at a cost of $150 and will be good for the entire event. RV services will be available for a fee through United Site Services, with pricing and contact information to be posted at a later date to the Runoffs event page . Those searching for hotel rooms, the SCCA has made advance arrangements to get the lowest group rates available for lodging near the track. Learn more about hotel accommodations at the Runoffs event page

Once the Garage Lottery and Prep Shop/Multi-Car Team process has been closed, it will be time to open Single-Car paddock reservations on Sept. 5 at noon Central Time. Given the topography of the roads and paddock areas, special consideration will be given to classes with low-clearance cars. A limited number of spaces in the Main Paddock will be held for this purpose for one week, September 5-12. All drivers must be registered for the Runoffs before a paddock space will be assigned. Additional paddock and registration information can be found here

The 55th running of the SCCA Runoffs will again crown national champions in 28 separate classes. For 2018, SCCA will use Sonoma Raceway's traditional 12-turn, 2.52-mile course layout. The configuration is the same that made Sonoma a favorite of drivers, starting with the venue's first-ever race, an SCCA enduro held Dec. 1, 1968.

The National Championship Runoffs has evolved into what is now commonly agreed to be the pinnacle of American motorsports. Since 1964, the SCCA has crowned Road Racing's National Champions at the winner-take-all, single race Runoffs format through dozens of separate races over three days. As host of the 55th Runoffs in 2018, Sonoma Raceway will become the third California track to host the SCCA's National Championship, joining Riverside International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

About an hour's drive north of San Francisco, Sonoma Raceway's road course features more than 160 feet of elevation change. With track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year, it is one of North America's most complete and versatile motorsports complexes and home to one of the nation's only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 75 tenants.

