IMSA Statement On Passing Of Sergio Marchionne

28 Jul 2018
Racing News
Sergio Marchionne, who most recently served as CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Chairman and CEO of Ferrari and Chairman of Maserati, sadly passed away on July 25.
 
The following is a statement from IMSA Chairman Jim France:
 
“Sergio Marchionne was Chairman and CEO of several important automobile companies with significant history in motorsport. He was one of the most influential personalities the auto industry has ever seen, and that influence manifested itself on the racetrack through numerous race victories and championships over the years. On behalf of IMSA, I offer our sincere condolences to Sergio’s family, friends and numerous business associates. He will be remembered as an icon of the industry and will be missed by many who considered him a friend.”
