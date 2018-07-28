Scott Dixon to Make His 300th Career IndyCar Start in Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Dixon, competing in his 18th Indy car season, has won five times previously on the North Central Ohio track all for Chip Ganassi Racing and also the most for any IndyCar driver at the circuit. He currently heads into Round 13 of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series on a roll having won the most recent event in Toronto, tied for the most wins on the year at three, and leading the season championship by 62 points.

"Mid-Ohio is just one of those tracks where we have a feeling that if we get things right with the PNC Bank car, we always have a decent shot at winning. The track has been very special to not only myself, but to the team over the years," said Dixon. "It's one of those rhythm tracks where if you get in a good groove, then things just take off if everything is working right. You can come from about anywhere to win here as we've seen in the past, but it's a lot easier when you do it from the front, so a good qualifying run is always important on this style of track.

"It's funny, I haven't really thought too much about the 300 starts. But it's kind of cool it happens to land at Mid-Ohio where we've had some success. Does that mean I'm getting old? I'm not sure. Hopefully we can celebrate it by getting the PNC Bank car into victory lane on Sunday."

Along with ten different races on the weekend schedule, race fans will be treated to a variety of activities. One of the highlights include "The Week in IndyCar on The Marshall Pruett Podcast" happening in Victory Lane Friday at 5:30 p.m. Guests on Marshall's live podcast will include Ohio's Graham Rahal, Michael Shank and Zach Veach.