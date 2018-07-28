NHRA releases 24-race MELLO YELLO Drag Racing Series schedule for 2019 season

NHRA officials announced the 24-race 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Seriesschedule, which will again feature intense racing action at tracks across the country. Millions of fans will experience sensory-overload at its best with side-by-side racing action where victories may be determined by mere thousandths of a second.

A special highlight on the 2019 tour will be the 50 th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Florida’s Gainesville Raceway March 14-17. To commemorate this momentous occasion, some of NHRA’s most beloved figures will come together to celebrate, marking the culmination of the yearlong NHRA Legends Tour. Never before have so many NHRA Legends been gathered in one place. This is a “can’t miss” event for any devoted NHRA fan.

All locations on the series schedule are confirmed for the 2019 season and only a few stops are changing dates. The NHRA SpringNationals in Houston move up one weekend to take place April 12-14. Also moving up on the schedule, the Virginia NHRA Nationals will commence May 17-19 in Richmond, Va. Conversely, the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. moved to June 7-9. The AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis are shifting down the calendar and will take place Sept. 27-29.

As in years past, the 2019 season will begin at the historic Auto Club Raceway in Pomona in Southern California at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Feb. 7-10, and conclude at the same renowned dragstrip with the Auto Club NHRA Finals, Nov. 7-10.

All 24 events in this exciting series will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports with select events on FOX broadcast network. With over 575 hours of programming, fans can tune into action from Friday and Saturday qualifying rounds as well as Sunday finals.

Headquartered in Glendora, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 24 national events featuring the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and the NHRA Drags: Street Legal Style presented by AAA. NHRA also offers NHRA Jr. Street program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League for youth ages 5 to 17. In addition, NHRA owns and operates four racing facilities: Atlanta Dragway in Georgia; Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis; and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Southern California. For more information, log on to NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

2019 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

NHRA Mello Yello Series Regular Season

Feb. 7-10--Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.

Feb. 22-24--NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix

March 14-17--Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 5-7--DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

April 12-14--NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

April 26-28--NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 3-5--NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

May 17-19--Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

May 30-June 2--Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago

June 7-9--Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

June 14-16--Fitzgerald NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 20-23--Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 5-7--NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

July 19-21--Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

July 26-28--NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 2-4--NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 15-18--Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2--Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship

Sept. 12-15--Dodge NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 27-29--AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 3-6--AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Dallas

Oct. 11-13--NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte

Oct. 24-27--NHRA Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 7-10--Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.