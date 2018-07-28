Heartbreak for Gus Dean; Win-Tron Racing at Pocono Raceway

28 Jul 2018
Heartbreak for Gus Dean; Win-Tron Racing at Pocono Raceway Gus Dean Photo
The emotions of professional auto racing were in full swing for the Win-Tron Racing team during Friday afternoon’s ModSpace 150 at Pocono (Pa.)
 
After putting their No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet inside the top-five during practice, GREE Racing driver Gus Dean (@gusdean) scored his first career General Tire pole a few hours later nudging Todd Gilliland for the top spot by eight-one thousandths of a second.
 
The pole, however, would be the only highlight of the team’s day.
 
Battling a loose race car during the early laps at Pocono, Dean dropped from first to fourth, but on Lap 8, Dean could be seen considerably closing the gap of his competition – but not before Dean’s No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet day began to unravel on Lap 9 when he spun in the tunnel turn.
 
Keeping his car out of the wall, Dean pitted for new tires, fuel and three rounds down on the track. Unfortunately, while catching the field for the impending restart, Dean’s tire blew enter Turn 1 under caution and sent their Chevrolet hard into the wall.
 
The Bluffton, S.C.-native limped his mangled car back to the garage area, where the team deemed the damage terminal resulting in a disappointing 27th place finish.
 
Gus Dean Quote: “It was not the afternoon we were hoping for, that’s for sure. After starting on the pole, our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet was a little free but fast.
 
"Going into Turn 2, I believe we got some trash on the tires and spun in the tunnel turn. After a four tire stop, we quickly blew a right front into Turn 1 and it was a hard hit. 
 
“I’m sorry to GREE, Tradewinds and Baker Distributing that we couldn’t have a finish to go along with my first pole, but I’m super proud of Jamie (Jones, crew chief) and my Win-Tron Racing team.
 
“We will never quit.
 
"We will never back down.
 
"We’re not done yet. In fact, we’re just getting started.
 
"This is just a bump in the road and we’ll show again why we’re contenders in a few weeks at Springfield.”
 
Next Up: Allen Crowe 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sun., Aug. 19 live on MAVTV. 
 
For more on Gus Dean, please visit his all new website at GusDean.com or like him on Facebook.  Dean tweets too. Follow him on Twitter @GusDean.
 
For additional information on GREE Racing, please like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @GREE_Racing. 
 
Learn more at Win-TronRacing.com, Facebook or on Twitter @WinTronRacing.
 
