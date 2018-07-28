Heartbreak for Gus Dean; Win-Tron Racing at Pocono Raceway

The emotions of professional auto racing were in full swing for the Win-Tron Racing team during Friday afternoon’s ModSpace 150 at Pocono (Pa.)

After putting their No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet inside the top-five during practice, GREE Racing driver Gus Dean (@gusdean) scored his first career General Tire pole a few hours later nudging Todd Gilliland for the top spot by eight-one thousandths of a second.

The pole, however, would be the only highlight of the team’s day.

Battling a loose race car during the early laps at Pocono, Dean dropped from first to fourth, but on Lap 8, Dean could be seen considerably closing the gap of his competition – but not before Dean’s No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet day began to unravel on Lap 9 when he spun in the tunnel turn.

Keeping his car out of the wall, Dean pitted for new tires, fuel and three rounds down on the track. Unfortunately, while catching the field for the impending restart, Dean’s tire blew enter Turn 1 under caution and sent their Chevrolet hard into the wall.