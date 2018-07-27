Dean Takes Pocono ARCA Pole; Looks for Two-in-a-Row in ModSpace 150

Gus Dean took to the track last in General Tire Pole Qualifying, but he will start the ModSpace 150 from the pole as he turned the fastest lap of the afternoon around the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. Dean's lap of 52.850 seconds/179.293 miles per hour was good enough to lock down his first General Tire Pole Award of 2018 and the first of his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards career.

"This is the same team and the same car we've come to the track with all season long," Dean said after qualifying. "We finally killed that monkey that was on our backs all season long. We're a little too far back to worry about points, so all we're worried about is coming to the track and going for wins and right now we have momentum on our side."

Todd Gilliland qualified second in the No. 54 Frontline Express Toyota. His lap of 52.858 seconds/170.268 miles per hour will start him alongside Dean on the front row.

Zane Smith qualified the No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota third with a lap of 53.065 seconds/169.603 miles per hour. "Maybe the sun wasn't out for that lap in practice, but I am really happy with the car right now," he said. "It's good everywhere. All the MDM cars are up front so we're feeling good about it."

Harrison Burton qualified fourth in the No. 12 Dex Imaging Toyota with a lap of 53.219 seconds/169.113 miles per hour. Burton is attemoting to become the first repeat winner at Pocono in 25 races and the first driver to sweep the season at Pocono since Casey Mears did it in 2003. Christian Eckes rounded out the top five in the No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota with a lap of 53.225 seconds/169.093 miles per hour.

Championship leader Sheldon Creed qualified sixth, Codie Rohrbaugh was seventh, Quin Houff was eighth, Chase Purdy was ninth and Natalie Decker rounded out the top ten.

The ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway is set for a 4 pm ET green flag. The race will be televised live on FS1; ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring and track updates throughout the event.

