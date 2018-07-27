Zane Smith Leads ARCA Practice at Pocono

Zane Smith, driver of the No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota for MDM Motorsports, led practice for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards' ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway. Smith's fast lap of 52.501 seconds/171.425 miles per hour was a quarter of a second quicker than Todd Gilliland, who ended the session second in the DGR-Crosley Racing No. 54 Frontline Enterprises Toyota.

Gilliland's lap of 52.794/170.474 was good enough for second; he is driving the car that Noah Gragson drove to the General Tire Pole Award at Pocono in June. He edged out Harrison Burton, driver of the No. 12 Dex Imaging Toyota who tuened a lap of 53.052/169.645, Gus Dean, driver of the No. 32 Gree Cooling Products/Baker Distributing Chevrolet who ran a lap of 53.081/169.552, and Chase Purdy, driver of the No. 8 Bama Buggies Toyota, who completed his fast lap at 53.222/169.103.

Only Smith and Gilliland were able to eclipse the 170 mile per hour barrier in practice.

There were two red flags in practice, and only one for an incident. Sean Corr spun the No. 43 Empire Racing Ford off turn one about 40 minutes into the session. He did not make contact and drove his car back to the garage unscathed. He ended the session 17th on the leaderboard. Leilani Munter's No. 20 VEGANSTRONG.com Toyota lost power off turn two just moments after the track returned to green for the second and final red flag of the morning.

General Tire Pole Qualifying is up next, slated for 1 pm ET. The ModSpace 150 is scheduled for a 4 pm ET green flag live on FS1. ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring, track updates and scanner audio for registered users during all on-track activity.

ARCA Racing PR