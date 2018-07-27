Rette Jones Racing; Van Wieringen take momentum to Iowa Speedway

While the effort was solid for Van Wieringen in his second K&N start, the team is raising the bar in Friday night’s K&N East-West combination race at the 0.875-mile race track.

“New Hampshire was a good building block for us,” said Van Wieringen. “We didn’t have a lot of track time – but we together we definitely made gains. New Hampshire was hard to pass – so I was glad we were able to make the gains that we did and get our first top-10 finish together.

“We want more though.”

The Amherstburg, Ontario Canada native heads to Iowa Speedway looking to earn his first top-five finish in just his third series start. While clashing the East and West tours together will elevate the competition for the 150-lap race, Van Wieringen remains optimistic that his Durobyte Racing team can be a contender.

“The two worlds of K&N are going to collide this weekend and it’s going to be a tough show,” noted Van Wieringen. Mark (Rette, crew chief and co-owner) has prepped me as much as he can as to what to expect.

“I expect our No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion to be fast. It’s a track under a mile and I seem to excel at places like that. I know that there will be some learning for me during practice – but I’m confident that I can adapt quickly and put our team in the spotlight during qualifying and the race.

“With some luck and smart driving, I think a top-five finish is realistic for us on Friday night.”

Van Wieringen didn’t have to go far for advice on Iowa Speedway either.

Van Wieringen, 20, turned to his sister, Dominique, a former K&N East driver for Rette Jones Racing who delivered one of five top-10 finishes in 2016 at Iowa Speedway.

“Dominique has given me some good tips and she’s been a big help to me as I fight this adaption from late models to K&N cars,” Tristan Van Wieringen said. “Dominique has told me what to expect as far as track conditions and the driving line there.