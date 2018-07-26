NASCAR Cup Driver DiBenedetto Returns for Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase

Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT is pleased to announce that NASCAR star Matt DiBenedetto has confirmed that he will make a return engagement to compete along with Larson in the fourth edition of the highest paying race in outlaw kart racing. Friends since the beginning of their racing careers, the duo will look to fend off the best of the best outlaw kart racers on September 3rd and 4th at the track they battled on as youngsters, Cycleland Speedway near Chico, Calif.

The native of Grass Valley, Calif., also affectionately known as Matt DiBurrito through his entertaining social media prescence, drives the Go FAS Racing Ford in the Monster Energy Cup Series. He will hop into the potent Victory Racing Chassis house kart of Justin Reinolds, another longtime friend and competitor of DiBenedetto.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Cycleland to support Kyle and the awesome Showcase event," said DiBenedetto. "Last year's race was the first time I had been in an outlaw kart since I moved to North Carolina to pursue my NASCAR career. Like Kyle, I spent my formative years in outlaw karts in Northern California, and they are so fun to drive and are such a great training ground for young racers."

"I'm excited to see Matt make it back again this year for the Showcase," said Larson. "When I started out Matt was the man in the box stocks, and our goal that first year was just to stay on the lead lap with Matt. He was the standard to reach for. He continued that up the kart ranks, and I continued to follow his path in the karts after he left for North Carolina. Those are great memories."

Spire Sports PR