Gus Dean; GREE Racing ride momentum to Pocono Raceway return

June’s General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 was the turn around to Dean’s second season at Win-Tron Racing. Showcasing speed in every event leading up to the seventh race of the season, the 23-year-old experienced hardship after hardship – posting one top-10 in the opening six races. “Other than the bad luck we’ve had this season, we don’t have anything to complain about,” offered Dean. “From Daytona to even practice at Berlin last week. We’ve been fast. Jamie and I have been working well together and we got GREE and Baker a win at Elko. “Just dumb things have happened or being at the wrong place at the wrong time has kept us from posting the finishes we know we are capable of. But this last eight-week stretch or so has been pretty kind to us – so we’ll just continue to embrace it and try and get another win before the end of the season.” Team owner Kevin Cywinski says his team is looking forward to redemption at Pocono. “Gus really adapted well to Pocono last year,” he said. “We had a top-five last spring and a sixth in June. While we had a top-10 in the summer race – we didn’t have the speed we were looking for. “I think we’ll have speed this week. We just don’t have any time to waste. It’s 60 laps and they will go by in a hurry. It’s really like a one-stop race. So, we’ll just see how it the race plays out and let Gus and Jamie work their magic.” In 40 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting a career-best second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two wins, 11 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. The ModSpace 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 14th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Fri., July 27 with an hour and a half session planned from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 1:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag that afternoon shortly after 4:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET). For more on Gus Dean, please visit his all new website at GusDean.com or like him on Facebook. Dean tweets too. Follow him on Twitter @GusDean. For additional information on GREE Racing, please like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @GREE_Racing. Learn more at Win-TronRacing.com, Facebook or on Twitter @WinTronRacing.