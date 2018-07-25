South Point Hotel Gears Up for September’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, South Point 400, with Property-wide Experiences

In anticipation for the first-ever South Point 400, South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa is going all-out with property-wide activations to promote the upcoming September Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Guests can now partake in a variety of experiences, including a specialty drink menu, specialty gaming chips, gaming promotions, themed spa specials and more.

“It’s our first year as the title sponsor of this year’s Cup playoff event, and since racing is a big part of who we are, we knew we needed to go big,” said Ryan Growney, general manager of the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa. “Whether you are a NASCAR fan or not, we want our guests to experience why we love NASCAR so much, and what better way to do that than by turning the property into Vegas NASCAR central.”

Throughout the property, guests will experience South Point 400 activations across food and beverage, hotel, casino and spa departments such as:

Food and Beverage:

South Point 400 Bar:

The South Point Lobby Bar has been transformed into the South Point 400 Bar and features custom signage, branded cocktail napkins and coffee sleeves, water bottles, drinks and more.

South Point 400 Cocktail Menu:

A specialty drink menu located at the Lobby Bar, now titled the South Point 400 Bar, Don Vito’s and Silverado Steak House. Guests can sip on specialty cocktails including the Blueberry Shine Mint Julep, Pole Position Margarita, Firewall and Neon Garage.

South Point 400 Wine of the Month:

Silverado Steak House, Don Vito’s, Zenshin and Primarily Prime Rib will offer a $20 Wine of the Month, featuring a South Point 400 Chardonnay and South Point 400 Red Wine Blend.

Gaming and Casino:

South Point 400 Gaming Tables

Through the casino floor, all Blackjack tables have been rebranded with South Point 400 table felts.

South Point 400 Casino Chips

Guests will now gamble with custom South Point 400 $5 casino chips.

Need for Speed Slot Promotion:

Beginning Monday, Aug. 6, guests that earn 1,300 base points on slot or video poker machines, Monday through Thursday, will receive South Point 400 prizes. Each week a different prize will be given out.

Need for Speed Poker Room Promotion

South Point Poker Room will offer weekly prizes to poker players that play 10 hours of poker each week Monday through Sunday, beginning Monday, Aug. 6.

NASCAR Sports Betting

South Point Hotel’s Sports Book team has created betting lines surrounding NASCAR season and the South Point 400.

Costa del Sur Spa and Salon:

Themed specials at Costa del Sur Spa and Salon, including: 50-Minute Start Your Engines Massage ($115); Ultimate Checkered Flag Manicure and Pedicure ($120); 50-Minute Work Your Gears Massage ($130); 50-Minute Skin Tune-Up Facial ($160).



Additional experiences include, specially branded room keys for all hotel guests on property; dedicated South Point 400 area at the gift shop; Victory Lane valet; branded check presenters, South Point 400 placemats with race week schedules; and more.

“South Point Hotel and the Gaughan family have played a big role in the racing world and are a staple in the Las Vegas community,” said Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell. “Since the beginning of this sponsorship, Michael Gaughan and his team have been working around the clock to create the best experience possible, both on and off the track, for NASCAR fans while introducing others to the sport.”

On Sunday, Sept. 16, the South Point 400 will kick-off the start of the 2018 Cup playoffs, marking the first time the starting event is being hosted in Las Vegas. Special race weekend room and ticket packages are available at the South Point Hotel for fans planning on attending the September race, and they can lock in those deals by calling 1.866.791.7626 or visiting the casino’s website.

