Natalie Decker Names Shoney’s® as Primary Sponsor at Pocono

Twenty-one-year-old rookie driver Natalie Decker will introduce Shoney’s®, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, as primary sponsor on her Venturini Motorsports (VMS) prepared No.25 Toyota in her return to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on July 27 at Pocono Raceway.



“It’s an honor to carry the Shoney’s brand this week on our Pocono car,” says Decker. “We had the opportunity to visit one of their newly branded stores while racing in Nashville earlier in the year. Had so much fun there not only meeting new people and fans but hanging out with Mr. David Davoudpour, Chairman and CEO of Shoney’s and his friendly team.” Admitting her love for sweets, Decker added with a smile, “Nothing would be better than celebrating my first win by eating Shoney’s Hot Fudge Cake in victory lane. It’s delish!”



Decker, a native of Eagle River, Wisconsin is in the midst of her first full season driving for VMS. In her last event two weeks ago at Elko Speedway, Decker turned in a solid performance, earning her second top-five finish of the season and first since winning the pole and finishing fifth in the season opening event at Daytona International Speedway.



“We have been America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years and 2018 is the Year of the Woman so this is a match made in Equality Heaven,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Chairman and CEO of Shoney’s. “Many of our guests are racing fans so we are thrilled to sponsor Natalie and put our new Shoney’s logo on the car of this rising female star.”



Shoney’s nation will be rooting for Natalie this weekend and of course, we’d love to see you in our restaurants before and after the race.”



In 2017, Decker earned her first ever superspeedway top-10 at Pocono. Friday’s event marks her fourth overall start at the Tricky Triangle. Earlier this year Decker was credited with an eighth-place finish at the same track after starting the race before giving way to replacement driver, Brennan Poole, who filled for Decker as she recovered from hernia surgery.



Friday afternoon’s Pocono event will mark the fan favorites’ 14th race of the season and 21st overall in ARCA competition since splashing onto the scene in May of 2017. Leading up to the green flag, Decker will join teammates Christian Eckes and Leilani Munter for a special autograph appearance with members of Pocono’s Kid Club.



The ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway is scheduled for Friday, July 27. ARCA Racing Series teams will practice for 90 minutes starting at 9 am ET; General Tire Pole Qualifying is slated for 1 pm ET, and the 60-lap/150-mile race will go green shortly after 4 pm ET. Fox Sports 1 will televise the race live; ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring, and track updates throughout each on-track session for registered users.



Decker’s primary sponsor Shoney’s is world-renowned for serving fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service. Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall.



In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.



Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. David Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

