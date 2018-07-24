Zane Smith Leads CGS Imaging 4 Crown Standings into Pocono

When the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returns to Pocono Raceway for the ModSpace 150, it will mark the third round of one of the most diverse championships in motorsports. The CGS Imaging 4 Crown Championship celebrates the versatile nature of the ARCA Racing Series by offering a four-race championship within the overall series championship on the various type of racetracks on which the series competes.

The series with the overall series dates back to 1984, when NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Davey Allison won what was then called the Bill France 4 Crown Award in his rookie season. Frank Kimmel, a ten-time ARCA Racing Series champion, has won the 4 Crown seven times, more than any other driver. Austin Theriault, last year's overall series champion, also won the 2017 4 Crown.

The four races scheduled for 2018 include Talladega Superspeedway, a restrictor-plate race on a 2.66-mile superspeedway, Madison International Speedway, a half-mile banked short track, Pocono Raceway, a 2.5 triangular speedway, and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, a one-mile dirt oval.

For the 4 Crown Championship, only race points are counted. No bonus points or other special award points are included in the total.

Zane Smith, driver of the No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota, leads the CGS Imaging 4 Crown standings into Pocono with 455 points. Smith won the opening round of the 4 Crown at Talladega, edging Joe Graf Jr. at the stripe by about two inches. Smith also finished second at Madison in the second 4 Crown event. He has a 30-point lead on his MDM Motorsports teammate Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 28 United Rentals Toyota. Creed was fourth at Talladega and third at Madison.

Graf, driver of the Chad Bryant Racing No. 77 Big Tine Ford, sits in third just 65 points out of the lead. Gus Dean, driver of the Win-Tron Racing No. 32 Gree Cooling Products/Baker Distributing Chevrolet, is fourth 80 points behind, and Travis Braden, driver of the RFMS Racing No. 27 MatrixCare/Consonus Healthcare/Liberty Village Ford is fifth 95 points out of the lead. Graf's best finish came in the Talladega race where he was second; Dean's best 4 Crown finish was fifth at Madison; Braden's best 4 Crown finish was 9th at Talladega.

The ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway is scheduled for Friday, July 27. ARCA Racing Series teams will practice for 90 minutes starting at 9 am ET, General Tire Pole Qualifying is slated for 1 pm ET, and the 60-lap/150-mile race will go green shortly after 4 pm ET. Fox Sports 1 will televise the race live; ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring, and track updates throughout each on-track session for registered users.

ARCA Racing PR