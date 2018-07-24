Christian Eckes Relying on Experience in Return to Pocono Raceway

After last week’s ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event at Berlin Raceway was postponed due to rain, Christian Eckes returns to series action on Friday, July 27 for the running of the MODSPACE 150 at Pocono Raceway.



For the 17-year old driver of Venturini Motorsports’ No.15 JBL Audio Toyota Camry, the upcoming Pocono event will mark his second career superspeedway start as well as his second at the famed 2.5-mile track known as the Tricky Triangle. During his track debut back in early June, the rookie driver showed speed, racing mostly inside the top-5 until a late race spin spoiled his chances resulting in his 11th place finish.



Armed with first-hand experience and knowledge of the Pocono’s unique track configuration, Eckes expresses confidence in his return.



“I’m really excited to have another shot at Pocono,” says Eckes. “I had a ton of fun out there my first time and looking forward to building on my experience and giving JBL another strong showing.”



“I’ve been a short track racer my entire life and there’s often a lot of questions asked about the differences between short track racing and superspeedway racing – and honestly the biggest difference from a driver’s perspective is managing and becoming comfortable with the air around you and how the cars react in certain situations. It’s nothing you can really prepare for in a simulator. You just have to get up and do it. I’m fortunate to have a lot of great people on this Venturini Motorsports team giving me great advice. My crew chief, Kevin Reed, and guys like Billy (Venturini) and Frank Kimmel have been a big help.”



Eckes, a member of Toyota Racing’s prestigious TD2 program, is already enjoying a successful season behind the wheel. In addition to strong showings in his first two career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events, the Middletown, New York native claimed his first career ARCA victory at Salem Speedway in May and picked up his first General Tire Pole award two weeks ago at Elko Speedway.



With 21-career ARCA starts to his credit, Friday afternoon’s Pocono race will mark the teen’s eighth series appearance of the 2018 campaign. Eckes has led 146-laps on the season and 420 overall since making his ARCA debut at Nashville in 2016.



The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returns to action next Friday with the ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway. Practice is scheduled for 9 am ET, with General Tire Pole Qualifying to follow at 1 pm ET. The green flag will fall on the 60-lap/150-mile race at 4 pm ET; the race will be televised live on FS1 while ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring, and track updates for registered users.

VMS PR