Quin Houff Brings Momentum into Pocono Raceway with Mason Mitchell Motorsports

20-year-old Quin Houff returns to the seat of the No. 78 BeatinCancerwithDuke.org Chevrolet with Mason Mitchell Motorsports to make his first start at the 2.-5-mile Pocono Raceway Friday afternoon. Houff’s coming off the strength of back-to-back top-10 finishes at Charlotte where he earned a career best finish of sixth and a top-10 run at Michigan. The Weyers Cave, Virginia native tested with MMM last month at the “Tricky Triangle” to prepare for Friday afternoon’s ModSpace 150.

“Being able to test last month is going to be a big help going back to Pocono this week to race,” Houff stated. “I was able to take my time and get up to speed learning this challenging track. I believe the biggest place I made up time was the tunnel turn and I feel there is still more to gain there in practice on Friday.

Friday marks the fourth and final start for Houff with MMM during the 2018 ARCA season. Houff’s earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in his last two starts at Charlotte in May and again last month at Michigan.

“This race is very important to me being my last scheduled race of the year. I have been blessed with great opportunities with MMM . At the beginning of the year I said I want to get these guys a win and I definitely want to end my schedule on a high note. We are definitely a winning caliber team and we are all working hard to make that happen at Pocono.

There’s been 25 different winners at the Pocono Raceway dating back to 2006 with the series.

“Pocono is definitely the most interesting track I have been to. You have to approach each corner entirely different. You honestly have to approach the track like it’s a road course with all of the corners being so different from one another. Momentum is also going to be key on Friday, one tiny slip and you will lose spots in a hurry. I am ready to tackle the tricky triangle and end the year on a positive note.”

MMM is the defending winner of the ModSpace 150 at Pocono with Justin Haley. MMM led the final 28 laps en route to their first victory at the “Tricky Triangle.” The team has 12 starts at Pocono earning one win, four top-5 finishes and six top-10’s.

The ModSpace 150 from Pocono will be live on Fox Sports 1 on Friday, July 27th beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Arcaracing.com will feature live timing and scoring for all on-track activities from Pocono.

Follow MMM on Social Media: To keep up-to-date with the latest, news, information and race updates, follow MMM racing’s twitter page @MMM_Race and “Like” their Facebook page at Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

MMM PR