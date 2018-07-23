Format Announces for Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by Brandt

The format for the third annual Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT has been announced. This year's event at Cycleland Speedway in Chico, Calif., will once again be spread over the two nights of September 3rd and 4th.

A change to this year's format will see a return to qualifying on the clock to set heat race lineups in the Open Division on Monday .

The opener will also see qualifying for the Box Stocks and 250 Intermediates, with heat races to follow for all three divisions. Opens will cap the first night with a 30 lap feature race open to the top 20 fastest qualifiers. The last chance races for the Open division drivers and feature races for all divisions will be contested on Tuesday .

The highest guaranteed purse in Outlaw Kart racing will pay $6,000 to the Open division champion. If the winner of the Showcase on Tuesday is a transfer car from the B-main a $1,000 bonus will be paid, making that driver's total haul $7,000. Also, a generous sponsorship from Terry Brown and Mancamp Motorsports has allowed the Box Stock and 250 Intermediate divisions to race for $500 and $1,000 to win, respectively.

"I'm really looking forward to this year's format," said Larson. "There has been some sentiment to take out the element of luck involved in the draw format used in the past for the Opens at the Showcase. So, qualifying will put the burden back on the Open drivers to gain a good starting spot in their heat race. With the importance of qualifying in this format, it will be fun to see who takes advantage of it."

Official partners of Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT include: BRANDT, ENEOS, DC Solar, Abreu Vineyards, Bianchi Farms, NASCAR, iRacing, QRC Factory Karts, Red Bluff Yamaha, Priority Aviation, Swimming Pool Perfections, Bundy Built Motorsports, Ron Gorby's Howard Johnson Lima, Ohio, Hoosier Racing Tire, Sonoma Raceway, Sacramento Kings, Elk Grove Ford, All Star Performance, Oakley, Howard Tarter for the David Tarter Memorial, Chuck Wolf Sand and Gravel for the Tyler Wolf Memorial, Chico Truck and RV, Finley Farms, Probilt Construction, Straight Up Performance, Northstar Concrete Pumping, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Kaeding Performance, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Roseville Precision, AIC Amerikote Coatings, Fast Four Media, College Cyclery, MANCAMP Motorsports, Tillack Enterprises, Lary's Good Time Garage, and MAJ1K Motorsports.

outlawkartshowcase@yahoo. com Partnership opportunities are still available. For more information on sponsoring Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase, please contact Mike Larson at

Kyle Larson Racing PR