Kraus Leads BMR In K&N East Action At NHMS

Sixteen-year-old Derek Kraus led the way among Bill McAnally Racing’s drivers as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East visited New Hampshire Motor Speedway over the weekend.

Kraus, who drives the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, set a track record in qualifying to win his first K&N East pole award and followed that up with a top-five finish in the United Site Services 70 on Saturday.

His BMR teammate, Cole Rouse, charged from the back of the pack in the No. 99 NAPA Filters Toyota Camry to notch a top-10 finish. Rouse had qualified seventh, but had to drop to the rear of the field for the start – due to unapproved adjustments. Although he made his way into the top 10 in the first dozen laps, he was not able to close in on the leaders as the 70-lap race went caution free.

BMR’s third driver, series rookie Hailie Deegan, started 20th and came away with a 15th-place finish in the No. 19 Mobil 1/NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry.

Saturday’s race, which was won by Tyler Ankrum, marked the fourth K&N East start this year for each of the three BMR drivers. They are running the full 14-race schedule in the West division of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series this season – while competing in select events in the East division.

Kraus of Stratford, Wisconsin and Deegan – a 17-year-old from Temecula, California – are members of the NASCAR Next program that spotlights rising stars. Rouse, 21, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, is in his second season competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

The K&N East race at the track known as the Magic Mile is to be televised on NBCSN on July 25 at 6 p.m. ET.

There is no slowing down for the BMR drivers, as they prepare for the Casey’s General Stores 150 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West combination race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on Friday, July 27.

