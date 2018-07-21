Berlin Qualifying Washed Out; Primera Plastics 200 Field Set by Practice Speeds

Carson Hocevar, from nearby Portage, Michigan, earned the General Tire Pole Award for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin Raceway after another round of scattered showers hit as the track's Sportsman division was practicing. Series officials have set the starting line up per practice speeds as outlined in the ARCA rule book.

Hocevar, in the No. 35 KBR Development Chevrolet, turned a fast lap of 16.636 seconds/94.782 miles per hour in the abbreviated practice session to earn his first ever General Tire Pole Award in his second series start. Current series championship leader Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 28 United Rentals Toyota, will start second after he turned a lap of 16.880 seconds/93.412 miles per hour.

Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 18 NOS Energy/ORCA Coolers Toyota, was third at 16.926 seconds/93.158 miles per hour; last week's winner Gus Dean, driver of the No. 32 GREE Cooling Products/Baker Distributing Chevrolet, was fourth at 93.065 miles per hour; and Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 20 Craftsman Toyota, will start fifth after turning a lap 16.999 seconds/92.758 miles per hour.

Christian Eckes, Zane Smith, Chase Purdy, Travis Braden, and Bret Holmes will round out the top ten starters.

Track and ARCA series officials will now turn their attention to getting the track ready for tonight's race, which is still on schedule for a 9 pm ET start.

The Primera Plastics 200 will be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring, and track updates for registered users.

ARCA Racing PR