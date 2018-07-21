Hocevar Leads Abbreviated ARCA Practice at Berlin

Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 35 KBR Development Chevrolet, led the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards' only practice session of the day for tonight's Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin Raceway. Hocevar unofficially eclipsed the track record with a lap of 16.636 seconds/94.782 miles per hour.

Tom Hessert III set the current Berlin track record in General Tire Pole Qualifying for this event in 2016 with a lap of 16.648 seconds/94.714 miles per hour.

The session was originally scheduled for 90 minutes but a fast-moving shower clipped the track, shortening it by about 45 minutes.

Current series championship leader Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 28 United Rentals Toyota, was second with a lap of 16.880 seconds/93.412 miles per hour; Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 18 NOS Energy/ORCA Coolers Toyota, was third at 16.926/93.158; last week's winner Gus Dean, driver of the No. 32 GREE Cooling Systems/Baker Distributing Chevrolet, was fourth at 16.943/93.065; and Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 20 Craftsman Toyota, rounded out the top five at 16.999/92.758

Track and series officials will now turn their attention to the scheduled next on-track activity, which is practice for the local Berlin Raceway 4-Cylinder and Sportsman cars, which is slated for 4 pm ET. Track drying efforts are currently underway.

The remainder of the day's schedule for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards thus far remains unchanged; General Tire Pole Qualifying is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET and the Primera Plastics 200 is set to go green shortly after 9 pm ET. The race will be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing, scoring, and track updates throughout the day for registered users.

ARCA Racing PR