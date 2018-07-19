AutoZone/Trey Hutchens Racing Set to Reunite in New Hampshire, Duralast and E3 Spark Plugs to Join

When the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 21st for the United Site Services 70, the familiar Trey Hutchens Racing entry will once again adorn the AutoZone colors. In addition, AutoZone’s Duralast brand and E3 Spark Plugs will be a part of the effort.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to build on what AutoZone and my race team started a month ago at the Memphis 150 race. To not only have the support of such an awesome company like AutoZone, but to also have the support of their Duralast brands and with their brakes being the Official Brakes of NASCAR, this is a big deal for a team like ours. I’m a huge fan of the brand we are starting to build, and this weekend is another step towards doing that.”

The United Site Services 70 is the 72nd race for the K&N Pro Series East at the 1.058-mile slightly banked oval, dating back to September 1990. Additionally, New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the largest oval on the K&N Pro Series East schedule. In 2016, Hutchens recorded an 8th place finish and the last time the Trey Hutchens Racing team competed in Loudon, N.H., Hutchens recorded a 9th place finish after qualifying 6th.

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway is my favorite race track and there is a certain level of confidence that comes with that when walking through the tunnel. I was really pleased with the speed we brought the last two years with our Chevrolet and I think the work Dad and I have been doing at the shop the past few weeks to get better is really going to pay off for the race.”

For weekend updates, follow live feed via NASCAR Home Tracks or simply follow Trey on twitter: @treyhutchens and Facebook: treyhutchensracing.

Trey Hutchens Racing PR