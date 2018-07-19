Chandler Smith Looks to Continue ARCA Assault at Berlin

Sixteen-year-old Chandler Smith looks to continue his early success in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on Saturday July 21 in the running of the Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin Raceway.



Armed with an abundance of talent, Smith returns to series action for his seventh start behind the wheel of his No. 20 Venturini Motorsports’ prepared Craftsman Toyota Camry.



Last week at Elko Speedway, Smith finished sixth despite turning in another dominating performance, leading 160-laps before a late race spin spoiled his chances.



“Our Elko finish was a tough one to swallow,” said Smith. “We had a great run going but couldn’t close it out in the end. It was very disappointing but a great learning experience. I’m having a ton of fun in the series (ARCA) and like our chances every time we roll off the hauler. These guys on this Venturini Motorsports team work hard and give me a great Toyota every week. Berlin should be fun.”



Smith, a native of Talking Rock, Georgia, has been a weekly threat since making his series debut in April at Nashville. In just six series starts the young teenager has made his mark by earning his first career series victory last month at Madison International Speedway. In addition to his sole win, Smith added his name to the record books becoming the first ARCA driver in the sanctioning bodies' 65-year history to win the pole award in each of his first four career starts (Nashville, Salem, Toledo and Madison).



Despite only competing in six events the young driver has accumulated four top-5’s and six top-10’s tops all leads all tour drivers with 527-laps led.



Next up for Smith and the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is the Primera Plastics 200 Saturday, July 21 at Berlin Raceway. Practice is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET with General Tire Pole Qualifying to follow at 6:30 pm ET; the race will go green at 9 pm ET and will be televised live on MAVTV. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring, live chat, and live on-track updates for all sessions for registered users.

VMS PR