Devin Dodson Seeking First NASCAR K&N Series Win at Iowa

Focused on continuing his rapid climb through the motorsports ranks, hotshoe Devin Dodson is slated to return to the No. 27 Jefferson Pitts Racing Ford Fusion in a combination event -- between both the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East divisions -- at Iowa Speedway on Friday, July 27th.

Trekking from Ocean City, Md., the former dirt standout Dodson will be competing in his mere fourth NASCAR K&N Pro Series event and his debut appearance at the Newton, Iowa circuit, which is just under a mile in length.

“I’m excited to climb back into the seat with Jefferson Pitts Racing,” Dodson explained. “I have been working hard on the simulator and watching film to prepare for Iowa. I’m confident in what we’re bringing to the track. I definitely feel like this track suits me a little more than the shorter tracks.”

In three previous starts this season, Dodson has rocketed to three top-10 finishes and impressed during his part-time rookie campaign aboard the Jefferson Pitts Racing machines.

Entering the combination event next weekend, which will boast over 25 developing racers, he expects the results to be no different.

“I thrive on this format and bringing both series together,” Dodson expressed. “I feel like it truly reveals the best of the best. That is great motivation for me. I expect to be up front and in contention, just like our last three starts.”

Previous NASCAR K&N Pro Series winners at Iowa include NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series superstars Joey Logano (2007), Kyle Busch (2009), and Chase Elliott (2012).

In less than two weeks, Dodson is aiming to add his name to that respectable list.

“I’m confident in our team,” he added. “I think we can head out there and continue to put our name on people’s radar. This season has been such a huge learning curve. Honestly, I think the biggest expectation at Iowa is just keeping the car clean and being in contention at the end.”

NBC Sports Network is scheduled to broadcast the Casey’s General Store 150 from Iowa on Thursday, August 2nd at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

