BMR Drivers Bring Momentum To New Hampshire

Bill McAnally Racing’s trio of drivers bring momentum with them as they head to New England to compete in the United Site Services 70 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Derek Kraus and Hailie Deegan, both members of this year’s NASCAR Next class, are coming off a 1-2 finish in K&N West action in Roseburg, Oregon.

It was the second series win this year for Kraus – a 16-year-old driver from Stratford, Wisconsin who wheels BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry.

Deegan, who celebrated her 17th birthday this week, nailed the runner-up finish in just her seventh career series start – matching the best finish by a female driver in the series. The Temecula, California resident drives the No. 19 Mobil 1/NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry.

Their BMR teammate, Cole Rouse, came away from Roseburg with a sixth-place finish – despite getting caught up in a late-race incident. Rouse – a 21-year-old from Fort Smith, Arkansas – is behind the wheel of the No. 99 NAPA Filters Toyota Camry.

Saturday’s race at the track known as the Magic Mile will be the fourth K&N East event this year for the three BMR drivers. They are running the full 14-race schedule in the West division of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series this season – while competing in select events in the East division.

In his three starts in K&N East competition this year, Rouse had a best finish of second in the season opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway. Kraus finished fourth in that race, his best in the division this year. Deegan, meanwhile, had a best finish of 13th at Memphis – with mechanical issues in her other two K&N East starts.

Special NAPA activities at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will include a VIP pit tour for guests selected through a sales event with BB&B Industries. The tour will include a meet-and-greet with the BMR drivers and a visit to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage at NHMS.

Saturday’s K&N East event is slated to be televised on NBCSN on July 25 at 6 p.m. ET.

The race is part of a big NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that also features the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

The speedway has been a traditional stop on the K&N East circuit since 1990. It has hosted 62 series events, more than any other track. Race winners in series competition there include Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Steve Park, and Ricky Craven.

