Gus Dean; GREE Racing look for back-to-back ARCA victories at Berlin Raceway

Berlin Raceway has been dubbed one of the most unique short tracks on the schedule with its flat demeanor and no backstretch wall – the 23-year-old knows it could be a challenge but will lean on team owner Kevin Cywinski for some direction.

“Win-Tron Racing has been to Victory Lane before and I’d like to get them back there,” sounded Dean. “We just have to take this approach the same way we’ve been doing. Just go out there and do the best we can and hope at the end of the race, we’re standing tall and proud.

“Just like last weekend at Elko Speedway. Winning is a great feeling and I sure would like to enjoy it again on Saturday night.”

Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the win at Elko was the boost the GREE Racing team needed – but it’s back to work on Saturday night at Berlin.

“I’m really proud of Jamie, Gus and the guys,” he said. “The win was huge for us. We’ve had fast cars all year and really had nothing to show for it. Now, we have a win and we’re hungry for another one.

“Hopefully we can go to Berlin on Saturday night and contend for another one. We were in Victory Lane there seven years ago with Matt Merrell and it would be nice to visit it again with Gus and the GREE team.”

In 40 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting a career-best second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two wins, 11 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.

The Primera Plastics 200 (200 laps | 88 miles) is the 14 th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat., July 21 with an hour and a half session planned from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 6:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).

