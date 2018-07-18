ARCA Tour Winner Christian Eckes Aiming for More Success at Berlin

A week after earning his first career General Tire Pole award and finishing second at Elko Speedway, 17-year old Christian Eckes looks to continue his mid-summer momentum entering this week’s ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin Raceway.



Eckes, driver of Venturini Motorsports’ No.15 JBL Audio Toyota Camry, will make his first ever start at the Michigan short track. With 21-career starts to his credit, Saturday night’s 200-lap event will mark the Middletown, NY native’s eighth series appearance of the 2018 campaign.



Already a winner on tour Eckes aims to add to success.



“I’m really excited to get back in the car this weekend at Berlin,” said Eckes. “We’re coming off a strong performance at Elko and feel we have a good shot to keep things going. I’ve never been to Berlin but have spent a lot of time watching film and preparing. Should be a good outing. I’ve got a ton of confidence in our JBL Audio team.”



Notching his first career win earlier in the year at Salem Speedway Eckes has led 146-laps on the season and earned three top-5’s and four top-10’s during limited action.



Leading up to Saturday night’s Primera Plastics 200 Eckes will make a local appearance joining teammate Natalie Decker for a fan meet and greet at the Wyoming, MI Menards store Friday night between 6:00-7:00pm.



The Primera Plastics 200 is the 14th race of 20 on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. At just 0.438 miles in length, Berlin Raceway is the second-shortest track on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series schedule.



Next up for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is the Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin Raceway. Practice is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET with General Tire Pole Qualifying to follow at 6:30 pm ET; the race will go green at 9 pm ET and will be televised live on MAVTV. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring, live chat, and live on-track updates for all sessions for registered users.

VMS PR