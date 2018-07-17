NWES Cars Shine At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Goodwood Festival Of Speed never ceases to amaze fans and racers from all over the world. Perfectly fitting in this legendary landscape, the Euro NASCAR received two invitations to participate in the iconic Hill-climb Shootout. By leading the Teams Championship standings, the #3 RDV Competition earned an invitation and team owner Franck Violas was selected to drive. The second Euro NASCAR was driven by NWES President / CEO Jerome Galpin.



The classic hillclimb race featured one of the most impressive entry lists ever, both for variety and quality of the participants and the EuroNASCAR cars, in their full championship specifications and equipped with their standard BFGoodrich tires, were right in the thick of the battle, between GT4, DTM, BTCC and more legendary cars and drivers.



Jerome Galpin, at the wheel of the #50 Camaro, finished 19th quickest out of 47 entrants with a 54.75 seconds time that was just 21 hundredths of a second shy of the NWES record set by Thomas Ferrando in 2017. The NWES President / CEO ended up a mere .04 seconds behind 5-time Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro, who drove a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car, and ahead of some factory BTCC and DTM participants. The race went to the monstrous Volkswagen electric prototype that recently dominated the Pikes Peak, driven by French ace Romain Dumas.



“The Goodwood Festival of Speed is such an amazing event! We want to thank Lord March for organising this unique meeting and having us to take part in it,” said Jerome Galpin. “It is really special to see cars we have engineered compete among some of the greatest racing cars from all sorts of disciplines, from DTM factory cars to Touring Cars, hillclimb specials and even Formula 1. The Euro-NASCAR cars are incredibly versatile: whether we race at Brands Hatch or Hockenheim, on an oval like Tours, in a stadium at the Race of Champions or in a hillclimb, our cars always provide performances and plenty of fun both for drivers and fans, and that can’t but make us really proud.”



It was the first time at the Festival of Speed for Franck Violas, owner of the RDV Competition team. Driving the #3 Toyota Camry of Frederic Gabillon and Ulysse Delsaux, he fully immersed himself in the spirit of the event. “It was a magical experience, four days of pure passion in a live racing museum. I have seen cars that built the History of racing, discussed with legendary drivers such as Richard Petty and Tom Kristensen. There is a unique atmosphere where all fans and drivers are gathered around their passion for cars and racing. Competing in the Hillclimb among F1, DTM and NASCAR Cup cars was just fabulous. I enjoyed myself so much and took care of the car because we have 3 championships to win with this car and the Playoffs are coming as soon as mid-September for the Semi-finals.”



The NASCAR representative offered once again fantastic show to the British fans, who crowded the NASCAR alley from the early morning until the end of each day. Among the many NASCAR highlights, Mike Skinner drove on the very limit his special monster Toyota Tundra pickup truck to the 7th place overall in the Shootout while Richard Petty attended the event and brought to England his #43 Dodge in its iconic STP livery and Bobby Labonte came with his famous #18. Wrestling superstar Bill Goldberg drove a truck up the hill and met huge amount of fans, Ed Berrier piloted an Elvis-themed Chevy SS to the 16th place in the Shootout and even Endurance legend Emanuele Pirro had some NASCAR fun driving a Cup Series Chevy.



After enjoying another fantastic edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Euro NASCAR fans will shift their attention to Canada to follow the journey of Frederic Gabillon. The NWES points leader earned the chance to race in the NASCAR Pinty's Series at the hugely popular Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, which will take place on August 10-11-12.

NASCAR Euro Series PR