Eckes Takes ARCA Racing Series General Tire Pole Award at Elko

Christian Eckes picked up his first career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards General Tire Pole Award for Saturday night's Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 at Elko Speedway. Eckes turned a lap of 14.316 seconds/94.300 miles per hour in the No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota.

"I usually qualify about eighth or tenth so this is a nice surprise," Eckes said. "We have a great car for tonight . We might not always qualify great but we always race good. And we'll nbe good tonight . All I need is to make up for that last three feet we were missing last year."

Zane Smith will start alongside on the front row in the No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota. He turned a lap at 14.412 seconds/93.672 miles per hour. Chase Purdy was third in the No. 8 Bama Buggies Toyota wth a lap of 14.418 seconds/93.633 mph, Chandler Smith was fourth at 14.434 seconds/93.529 mph, and Joe Graf, Jr. rounded out the top five at 14.482 seconds/93.219 mph.

Current championship leader Sheldon Creed was sixth, Gus Dean seventh, Blaine Perkins eighth, Eddie Fatscher ninth and Natalie Decker rounded out the top ten.

The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 is scheduled for a 10 pm ET /9 pm CT green flag and will be shown live on MAVTV. ARCARacing.com will have timing and scoring and race updates for registered users.

ARCA Racing PR