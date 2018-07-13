Rette Jones Racing heads to Thompson with new driver

Fresh off a top-five finish in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) race at New Jersey Motorsports Park a month ago, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) and new driver Tristan Van Wieringen head to Thompson Speedway (Conn.) Motorsports Park looking for a strong debut together in Saturday night’s King Cadillac GMC Throwback 100.
 
The name Van Wieringen is no stranger to the Rette Jones Racing stable.
 
Tristian’s sister Dominique Van Wieringen competed in a full NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule in 2016 showcasing her speed and talent aboard the No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion. 
 
Now, given the opportunity to allow Tristan Van Wieringen to display his abilities, the new and driver team combo are hoping for strong results with Van Wieringen aboard the No. 30 Ford Fusion for the remainder of the K&N season.
 
“I’m very humbled about this opportunity to drive the No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion this weekend at Thompson and the rest of the K&N Pro Series East season,” said Tristan Van Wieringen. “I watched my sister do some amazing things with Rette Jones Racing and I’m hoping I can do the same.”
 
To get Van Wieringen up to speed in a K&N East car, the team took the Lasalle, Ontario native to Motor Mile (Va.) Speedway earlier this week where he quickly got comfortable with his race car.
 
“The test went really good,” the 20-year-old said. “We worked on a lot of different things and went through some different scenarios that will help me be better prepared for Thompson.
 
“The amount of detail Mark (Rette, co-owner) and the rest of the Rette Jones Racing team go into putting competitive race cars on the track is impressive. I know the team wants to win and I think with the right situation and luck we can do that.
 
“Maybe at Thompson this weekend. We’ll see.”
 
Without an opportunity at a driver’s championship, Van Wieringen says their goals for the rest of the season are achievable – especially since there’s no pressure to capture a driver’s championship crown.
“I think for the first race or two, there’s not a lot of expectations,” he added. “Of course, I want to go out there and perform for my team and Durobyte, but it might take us a race or two to get on our feet and we’re prepared for that.
 
“I think the test at Motor Mile helped jumpstart that. So, in my eyes, we’re further ahead. We’ll see how this weekend goes and re-evaluate from there.” 
 
Rette is excited to start this next chapter for his organization.
 
“Without a doubt, Dominique helped put Rette Jones Racing on the map and we feel Tristan Van Wieringen can help add to what she accomplished for us,” said Rette.
 
“We are very excited about this next chapter with Tristan and look forward to the next seven races with him.
 
“Thompson is going to be a tough field, but I Tristan is a quick learner and with some guidance and support, we hope we can put our No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion near the front for the race. We’ll see what we deliver at Thompson and surge ahead to New Hampshire next week.”
 
In addition to Durobyte, JRI Shocks, Huntilar Corp., Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Ford Performance and Jones Group International will serve as associate marketing partners for Saturday evening’s 100-lap showdown.
 
The King Cadillac GMC Throwback 100 (100 laps | 50 miles) is the eighth of 14 races on the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Sat., July 14 from 1:45 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. A final practice session is set from 3:15 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at approximately 5:00 p.m. The race will take the green flag just after 7:00 p.m. that evening. The event will be televised on a tape-delayed basis on NBC Sports Network with a soon-to-be-announced date and time.
 
The latest on Rette Jones Racing is available at RetteJonesRacing.com, the team’s Facebook page or Twitter @RetteJones30. 
 
Van Wieringen also tweets. Follow him @TW1STan. 

RJR PR

Steven B. Wilson

