Rette Jones Racing heads to Thompson with new driver

Now, given the opportunity to allow Tristan Van Wieringen to display his abilities, the new and driver team combo are hoping for strong results with Van Wieringen aboard the No. 30 Ford Fusion for the remainder of the K&N season.

“I’m very humbled about this opportunity to drive the No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion this weekend at Thompson and the rest of the K&N Pro Series East season,” said Tristan Van Wieringen. “I watched my sister do some amazing things with Rette Jones Racing and I’m hoping I can do the same.”

To get Van Wieringen up to speed in a K&N East car, the team took the Lasalle, Ontario native to Motor Mile (Va.) Speedway earlier this week where he quickly got comfortable with his race car.

“The test went really good,” the 20-year-old said. “We worked on a lot of different things and went through some different scenarios that will help me be better prepared for Thompson.

“The amount of detail Mark (Rette, co-owner) and the rest of the Rette Jones Racing team go into putting competitive race cars on the track is impressive. I know the team wants to win and I think with the right situation and luck we can do that.

“Maybe at Thompson this weekend. We’ll see.”

Without an opportunity at a driver’s championship, Van Wieringen says their goals for the rest of the season are achievable – especially since there’s no pressure to capture a driver’s championship crown.

“I think for the first race or two, there’s not a lot of expectations,” he added. “Of course, I want to go out there and perform for my team and Durobyte, but it might take us a race or two to get on our feet and we’re prepared for that.