HSR Reveals "Days of Thunder" #ThompsonThrowback Scheme to Kick Off Month of Racing

On Saturday, June 14, Colin Garrett will strap-in behind the wheel of the No. 18 Propel GPS Toyota Camry, making his sixth series start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East during the King Cadillac GMC Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.

The #ThompsonThrowback scheme that the now 18 year old will pilot is designed to honor the character of Russ Wheeler from the movie Days of Thunder which released in 1990.

“We decided to do this throwback because the character of Russ Wheeler reminds us a lot of Colin himself,” team owner Sam Hunt said. “He is a rookie who is making a name for himself with his ability to race amongst the best in this series.”

Colin, who started off his K&N East career with a sixth-place finish at Langley Speedway, has had one top-five and four top-10’s in five starts. Following a few weekends of NASCAR Whelen All American Series late model racing, Garrett now looks ahead to a month of K&N East racing which kicks off at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park this Saturday.

“It’s going to be lit,” the rookie driver said. “I’m looking forward to working with this group of guys for this long and to be able to show what we are capable of as a team.”

In preparation for the month of racing ahead, Garrett has been studying each track that the series will be racing via iRacing – an online racing simulator – by practicing at Thompson Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and Watkins Glen International.

“It’s been great,” Garrett said. “There is a comfort I can take in knowing that I won’t be completely blind going to a track that I’ve never been to before. It helped with Memphis and New Jersey Motorsports Park, and I’m looking forward to gaining a bit of knowledge for the next few weeks too,” said Garrett.

Garrett thanks sponsors Propel GPS, EMRYS Properties, Liquid Performance, Mission 22 and Simpson Race Products for making this opportunity possible.

The King Cadillac GMC Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will begin at 7:15 p.m. EST. The race will be shown on tape delay on NBC Sports Network on Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. EST.

HSR PR