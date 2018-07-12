Gus Dean; GREE Racing determined for rebound at Elko Speedway

With Iowa behind them, Dean believes he has paid his dues when it comes to bad luck and its time for things to go his way.

“Our spirit may have been bruised after Iowa, but we’re going to Elko with the attitude of a top-five finish or bust,” said Dean.

“At this point in the season, the championship seems unlikely, however, there’s still a lot of racing to do and a lot of opportunities to get our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing in Victory Lane.”

Known for his craft on short tracks, the Bluffton, S.C. native is upbeat about returning to Elko where he scored one of his seven top-five finishes driving the GREE Racing machine during his first full season of competition.

“Elko was a hectic race last year,” Dean recalled. “We had a good race car and I thought actually we were going to finish like sixth or seventh – but a last lap melee broke out and somehow we were able to escape with a top-five finish.

“This year, we’ve stepped up our game as far as speed is concerned and I’d be disappointed if we didn’t go to Elko and compete for the win. I think my crew chief Jamie (Jones) is one of the smartest in the garage, we just need that opportunity where everything goes our way and we can get ourselves in Victory Lane.