Natalie Decker Returns to Familiar Elko Speedway

Natalie Decker will make her 20th career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards appearance with Venturini Motorsports (VMS) when the series returns to Minnesota for Saturday night’s Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 at Elko Speedway.



Decker, a native of nearby Eagle River, Wisconsin, returns to familiar Elko Speedway’s bullring focused on building off past experiences. Last year in just her second series start the 21-year old fan favorite qualified eighth and turned in a strong performance running inside the top-10 until a questionable late race restart infraction bumped her to 13th.



Driving VMS’s flagship No.25, Decker and her N29 Capital Partners race team look ahead to a strong performance.



“I’m excited to return to Elko this weekend – I’ve got four or five starts in my super late model and know how to get around the track,” said Decker. “It’s very similar to a lot of tracks I’ve grown up racing on here in the Midwest – being smooth, consistent and patient are the keys to being fast this weekend.”



Decker made headlines winning the General Tire Pole and finishing a career high fifth during this year's season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Performing on racing’s biggest stage, she added her name to the record books becoming just the third woman in ARCA’s history and fourth in Daytona’s 59-year track history to start a race from the pole position.



The next event for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is the Sioux Chief 250 at Elko Speedway. The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 is a one-day show, with practice scheduled at 3:15 pm ET/2:15 pm local; General Tire Pole Qualifying is set for 6:45 pm ET/5:45 pm local; and the green flag will wave over the race at 10 pm ET/9 pm local.



The race is scheduled to be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring and live track updates for all on-track sessions for registered users.

VMS PR