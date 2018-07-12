Robert Bruce Returns To Mullins Racing For Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250

Robert Bruce is returning to Mullins Racing to make his second career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start on Saturday, July 14 at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway.

Bruce, who made his series debut in the same event one year ago for Mullins Racing, has two goals in mind entering the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 presented by CW Metals and MatrixCare. His first goal is to better his 12th-place finish from last year at Elko Speedway.

“Our expectations this year are to, of course, finish better than we did last year,” said Bruce, who will drive the No. 2 Crow Wing Recycling/CW Metals Ford Fusion as a teammate to Mullins Racing owner-driver Willie Mullins. “We’ve got good cars going up there this year and a lot of effort is being put into it. We’re looking forward to it and I have to thank Willie and Dinah (Mullins) for the opportunity to race.

“I’m looking forward to going up to Elko in Minnesota and supporting our sponsors Crow Wing Recycling and CW Metals. Without them we wouldn’t be able to do this,” the 51-year-old veteran driver said.

His second goal is to show his son, Cole, what it’s like to race at a higher level in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. Cole, himself a racer who recently scored a breakthrough victory in the Dominion Racer class at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway, has been working for Mullins Racing as the team prepared for the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 presented by CW Metals and MatrixCare.

“For him to take an interest in this makes a dad proud,” said Bruce of his son. “We’re trying to teach him the basics of how a car is built and what it takes to make it go fast. There are, of course, some obstacles in terms of learning how to do the things on the car, like setups and understanding what the car feels like so he can tell a crew chief what the car needs or what the car is doing so he can give good feedback.

“We’re just teaching him the basics and making sure he understand that it takes a lot of hard work to move forward in racing, especially at this level.”

While Cole Bruce won’t be traveling with his father to Elko Speedway for Saturday’s race, the elder Bruce said he expects his son to be watching and learning from afar so when it’s his turn to climb into an ARCA car, he’ll be ready.

“He’s already fitted himself and he said it fits him already,” Bruce said of his son with a laugh. “I’m starting to get him more involved in the ARCA cars at Mullins Racing to help develop him and teach him. We’re gonna train him so he’s something good down the road in the ARCA Racing Series.”

The No. 2 Mullins Racing Ford will carry sponsorship support from CW Metals, Crow Wing Recycling, Bugsy's Auto, Snap On by Timmy Brann, Sherwin Williams Paint and Dinah Marie Photography.

Mullins Racing PR