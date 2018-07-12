Short Track Ace Chandler Smith Set to Make Elko Speedway Debut

Coming off a solid runner-up finish at Iowa Speedway, Rookie Chandler Smith will travel to Minnesota to make his sixth career start in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on Saturday, July 14 at Elko Speedway.



Smith, in search of his second career victory, will go to work piloting his Venturini Motorsports’ prepared No. 20 Craftsman Toyota Camry. Saturday night’s race will be ARCA’s fifth series visit to Elko’s 3/8 paved oval and first for young Chandler Smith.



“We’ve had a lot of success early on with this twenty-team,” says Smith. “And I expect more good things this week when we get to Elko. This will be my first trip here but one I’m really looking forward to. It’s a true short track – less than half-mile. It should make for some great racing. I can’t thank Toyota, Craftsman Tools and this Venturini team enough for giving me the chance to do this every week. I’m truly blessed.”



Smith, 16, hailing from Talking Rock, GA, has made his presence known since making his series debut earlier in the year at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Claiming his first ARCA victory last month at Madison Int’l Speedway, Smith jumped off to a hot start in ARCA competition setting a new series record earning four consecutive General Tire Pole Awards to start his career.



In just five ARCA Starts in 2018, Smith has recorded one series win, four top-5 and five top-10 finishes. He also leads all series drivers with 367-laps led.



The next event is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is the Sioux Chief 250 at Elko Speedway. The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 is a one-day show, with practice scheduled at 3:15 pm ET/2:15 pm local; General Tire Pole Qualifying is set for 6:45 pm ET/5:45 pm local; and the green flag will wave over the race at 10 pm ET/9 pm local.



The race is scheduled to be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring and live track updates for all on-track sessions for registered users.

VMS PR