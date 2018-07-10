Willie Mullins Back In Action This Saturday Night At Minnesota's Elko Speedway

After taking more than five months off after a spectacular runner-up result in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards opener at Daytona International Speedway in February, Willie Mullins is ready to get back behind the wheel.

Mullins will be back in action on Saturday, July 14 , when he pilots the No. 3 CW Metals Ford Fusion in the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 presented by CW Metals and MatrixCare at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway.

The last time Mullins competed in the ARCA Racing Series was on Feb. 10 at Daytona International Speedway in the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire. After starting ninth, Mullins avoided several late-race crashes to earn a career-best second-place finish. He’s hopeful that his Mullins Racing team will be able to follow up with a similar effort at Elko Speedway.

“We’re obviously excited,” said Mullins, whose No. 3 Ford will carry sponsorship from local scrap metal recycling business CW Metals. “When you have a good finish at the biggest stage we race on it’s going to be a big momentum builder. We’re also going to have a bit of home field advantage since our sponsor, CW Metals, is from the area and my wife Dinah’s family is from the area as well.”

Mullins Racing will be fielding two cars in the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 presented by CW Metals and MatrixCare, with veteran Robert Bruce returning to the team for the second-straight year to pilot the No. 2 Ford. The duo recently tested at Shenandoah Speedway in Virginia and Mullins thinks they learned a lot that will help them be better prepared for Saturday’s race at Elko Speedway.

“Elko and Shenandoah are very similar,” Mullins said. “We’re looking to be a lot closer in the ballpark. We learned a lot about how our cars drove and things like that. We think we’ll really be able to focus on our game when we show up. We’re not going to be out in left field.”

Mullins will be making his second start at Elko Speedway after making his debut at the track last year. He started 13th in the 22-car field one year ago and finished 14th after issues on pit road cost him two laps. Mullins said he and his team are entering the race at Elko with expectations to better that result.

“We had a top-10 car last year but we had some unfortunate pit stop miscues that cost us a shot at a better finish,” Mullins said. “We’re going there this time to try and have a top-five, but we’d settle for a top-10 and two running cars. That would be a great day for us.”

The No. 3 Mullins Racing Ford will carry sponsorship support from CW Metals, Crow Wing Recycling, Bugsy's Auto, Snap On by Timmy Brann, Sherwin Williams Paint and Dinah Marie Photography.