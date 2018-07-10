Eddie Fatscher Carrying Momentum into ARCA start at Elko Speedway

Sixteen-year old Eddie Fatscher will make his third career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards appearance when the series returns to Minnesota for Saturday night’s Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 at Elko Speedway.



Coming off a career best eighth-place finish in his last series attempt at Madison Int’l Speedway, Fatscher cites the importance of seat time and feels his best is yet to come.



“I feel we’ve made huge gains the last two races,” says the Long Island, NY teenager. “I’m still learning a bunch since making the jump from late models to ARCA but feel we’re right on track. Each race we’ve gotten better and taken something new away to apply to our next start. It’s all about seat time and building momentum race to race. I’ve got a lot of confidence going into Elko this week – I’d like for the trend to continue. I’ve got my goals set high.”



Fatscher returns to his Venturini Motorsports prepared No.55 Jenel Construction Toyota for his final scheduled ARCA event of the 2018 season. In his two previous starts the high school honor student has displayed growth behind the wheel by bettering his race effort race to race. Last month at Madison he set new highs in qualifying with a fourth place starting position and finished a career best Eighth-place during the race.



The next event for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is the Sioux Chief 250 at Elko Speedway. The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 is a one-day show, with practice scheduled at 3:15 pm ET/2:15 pm local; General Tire Pole Qualifying is set for 6:45 pm ET/5:45 pm local; and the green flag will wave over the race at 10 pm ET/9 pm local.



The race is scheduled to be televised live on MAVTV; ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring and live track updates for all on-track sessions for registered users.

VMS PR