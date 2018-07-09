‘Beyond the Wheel’ Short Film Series Returns for Fourth Season on FS1

FS1 and NASCAR Productions are gearing up for the fourth season of the critically acclaimed documentary series “Beyond the Wheel” beginning this week on “NASCAR Race Hub.” Featuring dynamic storytelling and never-before-seen insights, the short films take viewers inside the sport’s most compelling traditions and pivotal moments through the eyes of influential NASCAR legends and characters – both past and present.

The first film, titled “Davey Lives On,” premieres this Wednesday, July 11 during “NASCAR Race Hub” on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET. FOX Sports and NASCAR.com will celebrate the life of Davey with exclusive all-day content, including a special NASCAR.com page dedicated to articles, videos and photos about his legacy, as told by those who knew him best. Watch the trailer for “Davey Lives On” here.

The following documentaries comprise the fourth season of the short film series:

“Davey Lives On” – Twenty-five years after the tragic death of NASCAR superstar Davey Allison, his spirit lives on through both family and fans. The Allison family recount the events that took place in July of 1993 and the emotional years that followed. After more than two decades of internal debate, Allison’s wife, Liz, is finally ready to hear first-hand from the families that were affected by the accident and continue to preserve Davey’s memory to this day – both literally and figuratively.

“ Feeling Speed” – Attending a NASCAR race is a sensory experience unlike no other, but for one group of fans, the excitement is felt in an entirely different way.

The film follows 40 members of the Deaf NASCAR Fans (DNF) group as they attend the annual All-Star Race, exploring the science of sound and how the event is perceived through the other four senses.

“The Janet Guthrie Story” – Decades before Danica Patrick became a household name, Janet Guthrie shook up the NASCAR circuit as the first driver to break down the sport’s gender barrier in the modern era. Painting a picture that is both thrilling and inspirational, the final film details Janet’s trailblazing story as she becomes the first woman to qualify for both the DAYTONA 500 and the Indianapolis 500 in the mid-1970s.

“Feeling Speed” premieres on Wednesday, July 26, followed by “The Janet Guthrie Story” on Wednesday, August 22. Both will air at 6 p.m. ET on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub,” simultaneously live streaming on FOX Sports GO.

Tune-in this Saturday, July 14 to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in action at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, or catch the race in-person by visiting NASCAR.com/Tickets.

NASCAR PR