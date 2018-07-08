Zane Smith leads practice for ARCA Racing Series Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway

Zane Smith led the only practice session for Saturday's ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway. Smith's fast lap of 24.202 seconds/130.155 miles per hour in the No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota was 0.002 seconds of a second quicker than Riley Herbst, who turned a lap at 24.204 seconds/130.144 miles per hour in the No. 18 NOS/ORCA Coolers Toyota.

Chase Purdy, Gus Dean and Chandler Smith rounded out the top five. For Chandler Smith, it marks the first time in five career ARCA Racing Series attempts that he was not the fastest driver in practice. He has also earned the General Tire Pole Award in each of his four previous series starts, the only driver to do so in ARCA's modern era.

Salem winner Christian Eckes was sixth, 2015 Iowa winner Mason Mitchell was seventh, Harrison Burton was eighth, Chicagoland winner Michael Self was ninth and Sam Mayer, who is making his series debut this weekend, rounded out the top ten.

The 90-minute session ran incident free under crisp, clear skies. The weather today is picture perfect, with temperatures only expected to top out around 75 degrees, a vast change from the upper 90s we've experienced here in recent years.

Tonight's Fans with Benefits 150 is scheduled for a 9 pm ET /8 pm CT green flag. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring of General Tire Pole Qualifying at 4:45 pm ET /3:45 pm CT, and live coverage of the race tonight including in-race updates starting at 9 pm ET . MAVTV will have a delayed broadcast of the Fans with Benefits 150 on August 4 at 10 pm ET .

ARCA Racing PR