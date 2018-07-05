Gus Dean; GREE Racing hopeful for premier performance at Iowa Speedway

Disappointed with their finish at Chicagoland Speedway last week, Gus Dean (@GusDean) and his Win-Tron Racing team hustle to Iowa Speedway eyeing a superb rebound in Saturday night’s Fans with Benefits 150.
 
After qualifying inside the top-10 for the 10th time this season last Thursday at Chicagoland Speedway, Dean battled a loose No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet during the early stages of the race. A subsequent speeding penalty and a loose wheel later in the race hindered the team’s any chance of a comeback leaving the team with a 16th place finish.
 
Even though the finish was Dean’s 10th top-20 finish of the year, the result from a team side was unacceptable.
 
“Chicagoland just wasn’t our night,” Dean recalled. “However, there’s nothing we can do about it now, we just have to pick up the pieces and go to Iowa Speedway and stick with our plan.”
 
Dean’s “plan” as he refers to is a mistake-free race with the hopes of delivering the Mooresville, N.C.-based team back to Victory Lane and replenishing the spirit of the Bluffton, S.C. native.
 
“I feel like I let my team down a little bit last weekend with my speeding penalties, but I’ll make it up to them,” Dean promised. “We are too good of a team. And occasionally, things aren’t going to turn out like we hoped. I’m excited to go to Iowa Speedway though.
 
“It’s a cool racetrack.” 
 
The 23-year-old Dean had a GREE Racing car capable of contending for the win last year at the 0.875-mile short track, but after contact with another car, the former ARCA winner was forced to pit under green for a flat tire.
Utilizing the remaining laps, Dean rallied to finish 10th.
 
“We had a good racecar last July, but I’m awfully excited about the piece my crew chief Jamie Jones is bringing to the track this weekend. It’s one of my favorite cars and I seem to have a knack for short track racing.
 
“This is the same car we ran at Gateway and Madison and we showed at both races we had some serious speed in our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet. I expect the same Saturday night at Iowa.”
 
Win-Tron Racing car owner Kevin Cywinski says the team is refocused after Chicagoland is prepared to bounce back.
 
“Chicagoland was tough for the guys,” Cywinski said. “We all had a really good vibe going into the race and the for whatever reason the speed we showed in practice and qualifying – we were never able to translate to the race.
 
“We had some mistakes and we’ve digested those issues and are focused on going to Iowa Speedway and putting the No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet up front where we think it belongs.”
 
In addition to Gateway, Win-Tron Racing chassis number 17 has competed at Salem (Ind.) Speedway, Fairgrounds at Speedway Nashville (Tenn.), Toledo Speedway and Madison (Wisc.) Speedway during the 2018 ARCA Racing Series season.
 
In 38 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting a career-best second in Apr. 2016. Overall, Dean has 10 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.
 
The Fans with Benefits 150 (100 laps |150 miles) is the 12th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat., July 7 with an hour and a half session planned from 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 3:45 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. The event will be taped-delay on MAVTV with air dates of Sat, Aug 4 at 10:00 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 5 at 1:00 a.m. (ET), However, ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the week’s activities. All race day event times are local (CT). 
 
For more on Gus Dean, please visit his all new website at GusDean.com or like him on Facebook.  Dean tweets too. Follow him on Twitter @GusDean.
 
For additional information on GREE Racing, please like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @GREE_Racing. 
 
Learn more at Win-TronRacing.com, Facebook or on Twitter @WinTronRacing.

Gus Dean PR

Steven B. Wilson

Steven B. Wilson

