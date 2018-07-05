Gus Dean; GREE Racing hopeful for premier performance at Iowa Speedway

“This is the same car we ran at Gateway and Madison and we showed at both races we had some serious speed in our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet. I expect the same Saturday night at Iowa.”

Win-Tron Racing car owner Kevin Cywinski says the team is refocused after Chicagoland is prepared to bounce back.

“Chicagoland was tough for the guys,” Cywinski said. “We all had a really good vibe going into the race and the for whatever reason the speed we showed in practice and qualifying – we were never able to translate to the race.

“We had some mistakes and we’ve digested those issues and are focused on going to Iowa Speedway and putting the No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet up front where we think it belongs.”

In addition to Gateway, Win-Tron Racing chassis number 17 has competed at Salem (Ind.) Speedway, Fairgrounds at Speedway Nashville (Tenn.), Toledo Speedway and Madison (Wisc.) Speedway during the 2018 ARCA Racing Series season.

In 38 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting a career-best second in Apr. 2016. Overall, Dean has 10 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

The Fans with Benefits 150 (100 laps |150 miles) is the 12 th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat., July 7 with an hour and a half session planned from 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 3:45 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. The event will be taped-delay on MAVTV with air dates of Sat, Aug 4 at 10:00 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 5 at 1:00 a.m. (ET) , However, ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the week’s activities. All race day event times are local (CT).

