ARCA Summer Tour Surpasses 7,500 Miles to Iowa; 4,300 To Go To Pocono

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races 20 times throughout the 2018 season, which is the norm for the Toledo, Ohio-based sanctioning body. But unlike seasons past, 11 of those 20 races take place over consecutive weekends, which presents several logistical challenges for teams and series officials alike.

Not only do the transporters carrying the racecars have a long way to go between each event and their home base, for most teams the crew members do too. Few ARCA Racing Series teams fly to events; most load into a 12-passenger van – or even a repurposed rental car shuttle bus – and roll up and down the highways and byways to get to the next race.

For the teams based in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, the schedule sees them run to Toledo Speedway in May, 553 miles one way; back home to Charlotte for a home race four days later, just a 40-mile round trip; then up to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, 564 miles one way; back to Charlotte before heading back just north of Toledo to Michigan International Speedway, a 1,200-mile round-trip; then back home to Charlotte to swap out cars before going short track racing at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin, an 875-mile journey; a quick 346-mile jaunt from Madison to the St. Louis area to race at Gateway Motorsports Park; a 717-mile trip back to Charlotte to swap out short track cars for intermediate cars and then 742 miles back north to Chicagoland Speedway; then 742 miles back to Charlotte to pick up the short track cars and then a 991-mile haul back to the heartland for the seventh race in the eleven-race stretch in Iowa.

All told, to get to the seventh race of this eleven-race stretch, the teams have conservatively traveled 7,868 miles.

Once the teams depart Iowa, many of them will go directly to Elko Speedway, a short 242-mile trip. From there, it's another 1,151 miles back to the Charlotte area to refresh for a few days before heading back the 736 miles to Berlin Raceway. A return trip to Charlotte and then another 1,128-mile round-trip to Pocono is all that separates the ARCA Racing Series teams from a well-deserved three-week break.

All told, over the course of eleven weeks, the teams will average about 11,861 miles of ground travel.

The Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway is a one-day show, with practice scheduled for 12:45 pm ET/11:45 am local. General Tire Pole Qualifying is scheduled for 4:45 pm ET/3:45 pm local, and the 150-lap race will go green shortly after 9 pm ET/8 pm local. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring throughout all on-track activities, and the race will be broadcast on a delayed basis on MAVTV.

ARCA Racing PR