INDYCAR statement on passing of Dee Ann Andretti

Statement from Mark Miles, Hulman & Company president and CEO, on passing of Dee Ann Andretti:

"Everyone at Hulman & Company sends our condolences to the Andretti family on the passing of Dee Ann Andretti. She was the matriarch of one of the most prominent families in motorsports history. It was with Dee Ann's love and support that her husband, children and grandchildren have thrived in racing for more than five decades, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and around the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mario, their children Michael, Jeff and Barbie, and the rest of the Andretti family."

IndyCar PR